Bencros Marine Fenders Introduces Verified CO2 Savings for Customers

Bencros Marine Fenders, a Slovakia-based manufacturer of rubber fenders for ports, tugs and workboats, announced at the SMM Start-up Night in Hamburg that the CO2 savings embedded in its fenders are now independently verified and can be transferred to its customers as certified emission reductions. The first certificates go live on September 2, 2026 on the registry of carbon standard Proba.

Bencros manufactures fenders from rejected rubber compounds sourced from tire factories and industrial rubber production, blended with rubber powder from grinded end-of-life tires. In 2024 and 2025 the company reused 5,070 tons of rubber waste in this way. The resulting 13,112 tons of Co2e emission reductions have been verified under Proba's methodology, with Bureau Veritas acting as independent verification body.

For fender buyers, the fender itself is unchanged: same specification, same performance. However, each ton of Bencros fender now carries a certified saving of around 2.6 tons of Co2e compared with a fender made from virgin rubber. Of this, 2.42 tons per ton can be booked directly into the buyer's own greenhouse gas inventory (Scope 3, Category 1 - Purchased goods and services); the remaining 0.16 tons, from avoided incineration of the waste rubber, is reported separately as a climate contribution. Each certificate is registered under the buyer's name on the Proba registry, is traceable to the underlying rubber, and can be claimed once.

Certificates are priced at USD$93.13 (EUR 80) per ton of Co2e saved. The proceeds fund the waste processing itself: the collection, recycling, the homegenization and quality control that make recycled rubber suitable for fender production, and the independent verification behind each certificate. The first certificates have already been reserved by a Norwegian customer, which purchased fenders together with the associated CO, savings. Bencros expects the project to save close to 5,000 tons of CO, in 2026 alone.