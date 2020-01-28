Benetti Launches First Diamond 145

Italian shipbuilding and Boat building company Benetti has launched the 44.06-meter superyacht Ink as their first addition to the Diamond 145 range at the Viareggio’s Benetti slipway.



The 44-meter-long Class category flagship was given its baptism in the sea at an impressive ceremony in front of hundreds of spectators.



Welcoming the Authorities, the public, suppliers and all the company’s workers and office staff, Azimut|Benetti Group President Paolo Vitelli spoke of a spectacular launch.



"Slipway launches are part of the history of Benetti shipyards. We have a great tradition and hundreds of yacht launches to our name, but the revolutionary features of the Class category today promise to bring Benetti new success. This slipway is in fact a launch pad for our technical expertise and desire to push ahead, in a technological challenge focused on the goal of continuity,” said Paolo.



When paying his compliments to all the designers, the President made a point of thanking Giorgio M. Cassetta, who worked on the yacht’s exteriors: “Giorgio has given a soul to a yacht that integrates innovation and tradition”.



Giorgio M. Cassetta commented on his work by saying: “Diamond 145 springs from a project with a mission to improve life on board not only for owners and guests, but for all the crew too. The sheer size of the yacht has made it possible to adopt an impressively ergonomic approach that ensures a majestic stance, while embracing ultra-modern details combined with a style that reflects the concept of a timeless yacht”.



"Diamond 145, sold thanks to the brokers Domeyachts and The Doc Yacht Services, is a powerful yet elegant yacht with a fiberglass hull, a gross tonnage of 456 tonnes, and a range of 3,600 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 11 knots," said a press release.