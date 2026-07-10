Berg Propulsion Secures Six-Vessel Equipment Order

Swedish marine propulsion technology company Berg Propulsion has secured a contract to supply propulsion packages for six 7,000-dwt multi-purpose dry cargo vessels being built by Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry in China for UK shipowner and operator Carisbrooke Shipping.

The six vessels, designed by Dutch naval architecture firm Groot Ship Design, are scheduled for delivery between the third quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2029.

Measuring 110 meters in length and 15.45 meters in breadth, the ships are based on a modified Groot 6600 XL design that increases deadweight capacity above 7,000 tonnes while keeping gross tonnage below 5,000.

Under the contract, Berg Propulsion will provide each vessel with its MPP950 main propulsion system, including a gearbox, shaft alternator, MPC800M remote-control system and Dynamic Drive adaptive thrust and fuel optimisation software.

The MPC800M and Dynamic Drive systems are designed to calculate the most fuel-efficient balance between engine speed and propeller blade angle across different operating conditions and power modes.

The award expands Berg Propulsion’s relationship with Jiangsu Dajin, which named the company Supplier of the Year in both 2024 and 2025. The companies subsequently signed an extended collaboration agreement.

Berg Propulsion has supplied systems for around 106 vessels built by Jiangsu Dajin since mid-2021. Its other ongoing supply contracts in China cover vessel types including RoRo ships, multipurpose vessels, cement carriers, offshore vessels, tugboats, containerships, chemical and product tankers and dynamically positioned vessels.

“The propulsion solution chosen for these 7,000dwt vessels has already proven extraordinarily successful in Jiangsu Dajin deliveries of 5,200dwt and 5,900dwt. Other vessel programs with high requirements under construction are 7,350dwt MPVs, and 1,200TEU container ships. This new 7,000dwt MPV contract is a strong recognition from a customer well known for premium service provision of its confidence in the energy efficiency, reliability and safety of Berg Propulsion products and total solutions portfolio, and its trust in the worldwide service and support we offer,” said Mattias Hansson, Senior Global Sales Manager at Berg Propulsion.