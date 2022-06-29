Berge Bulk Vessel Set for WindWings Install

Berge Bulk will equip its Newcastlemax bulker Berge Olympus with WindWings in an effort to evaluate the wind-assisted propulsion technology as a means to reduce vessel emissions.

The dry bulk shipowner reached an agreement to install four BAR Tech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies on board the 210 DWT bulk carrier in the second quarter of 2023.

“This partnership with BAR Tech and Yara Marine is a great step towards our transition to zero-emissions operations,” said James Marshall, CEO of Berge Bulk. “At Berge Bulk, we believe in the results that can be achieved by harnessing wind power. Evaluating this groundbreaking technology, the estimated impact on reducing emissions can be at least as significant as transitional fuels.”

The large, solid wing sails will measure up to 50 meters in height and will be capable of reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 30% through a combination of wind propulsion and route optimization.

John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said, “By retrofitting WindWings technology to existing vessels, firms like Berge Bulk can begin to make an immediate impact on decarbonizing their fleets while at the same time seeing significant efficiencies in current fuel use.”

BAR Technologies announced in November 2021 the technology was granted approval in principle (AIP) from DNV.

“A successful transition to a lower-carbon future can only be achieved through an inclusive approach. I strongly believe that many valuable solutions deserve greater attention, and wind-assisted propulsion is one of them,” said Thomas Koniordos, CEO of Yara Marine Technologies. “Wind has been the most evident ship propulsion for centuries.”