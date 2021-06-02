Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Berkshire Hathaway Launches Marine Insurance Products in France

June 2, 2021

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has launched a full line of marine insurance products in France and appointed Muriel Birre Julvécourt as Head of Marine. 

The company said that the new marine offerings included Inland Marine, Ocean Cargo, Stock & Transit, Project Cargo, Freight Forwarders Liability, Ports & Terminals, and Subsea Insurance.

Muriel Birre Julvécourtcomes to BHSI with more than 25 years of marine underwriting experience. 

She was most recently Head of Marine at RSA Group. Before that, she held various management roles in Marine at Groupama Transport. 

She was a member of the Marine Committee of the French Federation for Insurance Companies (FFA) for nearly 10 years and holds a master’s degree in Insurance Law from the University of Paris Panthéon Assas.

