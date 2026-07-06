Bernhard Schulte Takes Delivery of Final CSOV in New Fleet Series

Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of Windea Clarke, the fourth and final commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) in its latest newbuild series, with the vessel set to enter a seasonal charter on a UK North Sea offshore wind project.

The vessel was christened on June 30 at Ulstein Verft in Norway and completes a series of four new CSOVs integrated into BSO’s offshore fleet since mid-2025.

With the latest delivery, BSO’s offshore fleet comprises seven vessels.

Like its sister vessels, Windea Clarke is based on Ulstein’s vessel design and features the TWIN X-STERN solution, hybrid battery propulsion and a design prepared for future methanol use.

The vessel also holds DNV’s SILENT-E class notation, confirming compliance with defined limits for underwater radiated noise emissions. Noise-reduction measures include optimized propeller design, vibration control and a noise-aware vessel layout.

Windea Clarke is equipped with a centrally positioned, height-adjustable walk-to-work gangway and elevator tower for personnel and cargo transfers, as well as a 3D motion-compensated crane.

The vessel also features a height-adjustable boat-landing system for transfers between the CSOV and smaller crew transfer vessels and is equipped with a helideck.

The vessel is named after Edith Clarke, an electrical engineer whose work contributed to modern power systems engineering.

“With ‘Windea Clarke’, we are completing a strategically important series of vessels that strengthens our ability to support offshore projects with reliable tonnage while significantly reducing the environmental footprint. It enables us to deliver efficient and scalable services across construction, commissioning and maintenance phases to the global offshore energy industry,” said Matthias Müller, Managing Director Bernhard Schulte Offshore.

“The delivery of ‘Windea Clarke’ marks another milestone in our strong and valued partnership with Bernhard Schulte Offshore. Their continued trust in Ulstein reflects a shared ambition to challenge the oceans and push the boundaries of offshore vessel design,” added Gunvor Ulstein, CEO of Ulstein Group.