Bibby Marine’s Battery-First eCSOV Hits Water in Spain

Bibby Marine has launched its new battery-first electric commissioning service operation vessel (eCSOV) at Armon Shipyard in Vigo, Spain, ahead of its planned delivery in 2027.

The vessel, which will carry the name Staffordshire, entered the water on October 10 and will undergo further outfitting at the shipyard over the coming months, including the installation of its battery systems.

Unlike conventional hybrid-assist designs, the eCSOV is designed to use its energy storage system as the primary source of power rather than as a supplementary propulsion system.

Bibby Marine has partnered with Kongsberg and Corvus Energy on the vessel's propulsion and battery systems, while working with Stillstrom to develop compatibility with offshore charging infrastructure.

The company estimates that the battery-first configuration could reduce vessel operating costs by more than 40% in self-charging mode, with potential savings rising to around 70% when operating solely on offshore charging.

The new eCSOV has been designed to revolutionize wind farm operations, according to Bibby Marine, supporting offshore operations with modern capabilities, efficiency and comfort for those working on board.

(Credit: Bibby Marine)

The project has previously received $26.4 million (£20 million) in funding through the Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) program.

“Seeing the vessel in the water is a landmark moment for everyone involved in the project. Bibby has moved with every energy transition since 1807, from wind to steam, coal to oil, and now to battery power, putting the most advanced propulsion available to work, not just the most familiar,” said Nigel Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of Bibby Marine.

The vessel is being developed to support offshore wind farm operations, with its battery-first propulsion system intended to reduce reliance on conventional marine fuels.

Staffordshire will be the fifth vessel in the Bibby fleet to carry the name, following earlier ships dating back to 1894.

A formal naming ceremony is planned for 2027, alongside the vessel's scheduled delivery.