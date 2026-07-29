BigLift Supports Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF) project

BigLift Shipping, a member of the Spliethoff Group, successfully completed 10 project voyages for the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF), AltaGas and Vopak’s joint venture project.

Starting in June 2024, BigLift safely transported equipment and infrastructure using four BigLift vessels: m/v Happy Dragon, m/v Pottersgracht, m/v Happy Star and m/v Happy Sky.

The project began with the transportation of steel structures, marine piles and specialized equipment using BigLift's Happy Dragon. Logistical challenges included the pre-sorting of hundreds of piles varying in length, weight and diameter, as well as continuously adapting vessel schedules to accommodate REEF’s delivery and installation requirements.

The next scope saw BigLift's P14-type vessel, m/v Pottersgracht, deliver the first two trestle modules for the Jetty, forming part of the liquids export piers extending from the shoreline to the offshore loading facility. Also included were modules for the pipe rack system connecting to the rail offload racks and Uplands facility, BigLift's Happy S-type vessels safely transported and installed the remaining 11 trestle modules, together with the Transition Platform.

Throughout the project, BigLift's engineering team optimized vessel intake capacities for each shipment, ensuring efficient cargo configurations while maintaining the highest safety standards. In addition, the team designed a versatile temporary mooring system to safely position the Happy S-type vessels within the marine spread. Engineered for reuse across multiple mooring locations, the system provided a flexible and cost-efficient solution, contributing to safe, stable and efficient installation operations.

The successful completion of all 10 voyages demonstrates BigLift's ability to combine heavy lift expertise, engineering and operational flexibility to deliver complex offshore logistics solutions. BigLift Shipping is proud to have supported the successful execution of the REEF project through close collaboration, technical expertise, and a shared commitment to project success.