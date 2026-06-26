BIMCO, ICS Report Warns of Possible Shortage of STCW Certified Officers

The Seafarer Workforce Report 2026 from BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) launched on Thursday forecasts that given the growing demand for STCW certified officers, there will be a need for an additional 113,735 officers by 2030 to operate the world merchant fleet.

The report estimates that 2.57 million seafarers currently serve the fleet, operating 85,148 merchant ships around the globe. The report also estimates that 2026 will see a shortage of 39,100 STCW certified officers and a surplus of 56,890 ratings.

To meet the future demand, it is estimated that an additional 22,747 officers and 8,475 ratings will need to join the workforce each year until 2030, representing an average annual increase of 2.0% and 0.5% respectively.

The Seafarer Workforce Report is published every five years and was last issued in 2021. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the supply and demand balance for STCW certified seafarers.

“The recruitment, training and retention of the seafarer workforce will be crucial to ensuring that our industry is prepared for the future. We have a big collective task ahead of us in working with all stakeholders and the countries that are the biggest suppliers of the seafarers operating our ships. The report can help ensure that recruitment and employment policies are future focused,” says BIMCO Secretary General & CEO, David Loosley.

Since the 2021 report, demand for STCW certified seafarers has increased by 35%, representing a significant increase from the previous two reports in 2021 and 2015. The demand for officers has increased by 23.1% and the demand for ratings has increased by 46.3% compared to 2021 levels. The growth in demand for both ratings and officers is likely driven by the expansion of the global merchant fleet and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seafarers are the backbone of global trade, and this report reinforces just how important they are to keeping the world economy moving, especially in an increasingly fragmented world. As shipping continues to evolve, attracting more people to careers in maritime is essential. We must continue our long-standing efforts to engage with young people early and build a strong pipeline of future talent. At the same time, retaining and developing our existing workforce is equally important. Seafarers play a key role in the industry's transition to new fuels and technologies. Ensuring they have access to the training and skills needed for this future will be critical. Without continued investment in both recruitment and training, the workforce gap risks growing at a time when the industry needs skilled seafarers more than ever,” says ICS Secretary General, Thomas A. Kazakos.

As the predicted demand for officers will require continued high intakes of STCW certified officers, the report concludes it is essential that maritime education, training and careers at sea are promoted, including information on transitioning to shore-based roles. It is also crucial that levels of seafarer recruitment and retention are regularly and closely monitored by maritime administrations. This will help inform the industry and policymakers of the global supply and demand situation of the workforce.