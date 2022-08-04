BIO-SEA BWTS Ordered for Cruise Ship Quest

French UV-C water treatment specialist BIO-UV Group said it has received an order to supply a low-flow BIO-SEA L-Series ballast water treatment system (BWTS) for retrofit installation to the 1,268 GT expedition vessel Quest.

The 49-meter-long, 60-passenger capacity vessel is the fifth passenger ship operating under Cruise Management International [CMI] to have specified a BWTS from BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group partner TECO2030.

Maxime Dedeurwaerder, business unit director, BIO-UV Group’s maritime division, said, “This new order underscores the success of the partnership agreement we signed with TECO2030 in 2019. The BIO-SEA system fits perfectly with TECO2030’s ethos to supply environmentally sustainable, energy efficient technologies to the global shipping fleet.

“The environmental and energy efficiency of our UV-based treatment technology provides the optimum solution for expedition cruise ships operating in ecologically sensitive environments.”

Incorporating BIO-UV Group’s next generation UV-reactor, the ‘L’ range is based around a completely new type-approved UV lamp arrangement, the manufacturer said. According to the company, the system is sized to guarantee full IMO and USCG compliance, treating flow rates of between 20m3/h and 120m3/h from a compact, low energy consuming BWTS.

The system retrofitted to Quest is modular to fit in the limited space available and has two lamps to treat a ballast water flow rate of 55 m3/h.

“One lamp can treat ballast water flows of up to 30m3/h. A further one or two lamps can be added to the BWTS skid to deal with higher flow rates. This means reduced maintenance for the crew, fewer spare parts have to be kept onboard and as the automated UV sensors adapt to the quality of the water, energy consumption is better regulated, reducing energy consumption and preserving lamp life,” Dedeurwaerder said.