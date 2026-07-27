BIO-UV Group Reports $22m Turnover in H1 2026

BIO-UV Group French water treatment and disinfection systems specialist BIO-UV Group has reported strong revenues of USD$22.8 million (€20.1 million) for the H1 2026, with its Services & After-Sales division achieving 10% growth on the same period 2025.

The Groups says growth was driven by export activity, stabilization in the maritime retrofit market, and sustained momentum in fisheries and aquaculture. Revenue in the aquaculture segment alone increased by USD$0.68 million (€0.6 million) over the period.

In early 2026, BIO-UV Group secured a major contract for a water treatment and disinfection project with a global salmon producer in Iceland. The project is currently under implementation.

BIO-UV Group expects organic growth to continue throughout 2026 supported by accelerated momentum in the Solutions division, driven by export-led aquaculture projects, continued activity in maritime applications, and municipal and industrial wastewater solutions. The company also anticipates continued expansion of the Services & After-Sales segment, benefiting from its recurring and higher-margin profile.

As of mid-July 2026, the Group’s order backlog is slightly higher than at the same point last year, with an increased pipeline of opportunities in export markets.