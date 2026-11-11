The fully autonomous oPod mini created by Blue Carbon launched yesterday in Brisbane.

Experts from aquaculture and wild-caught fishing industries, along with ports and water authorities and investment groups, attended the dockside launch at Manly.

The compact solar-powered module is tough-case-enclosed to handle all sea conditions. It is fully internet-linked and requires no shore power or mobile coverage. Weighing 32 kg, the oPod mini can be deployed by two people from a small boat/pontoon with no crane or specialist vessel needed.

Blue Carbon has been recognized by a range of awards including the KPMG Nature Positive Challenge winner and the Accenture Australia Product Innovation Award. It is the sole Australian category semi-finalist contesting the international XPRIZE Water Scarcity award and has twice been nominated in the global Earthshot Prize. Supported by the Australian Government Industry Growth Program, Blue Carbon has also received awards from Brisbane City Council and the Hong Kong Australia Business Association.