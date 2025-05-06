BluePass, XMAR Partner to Launch UAE’s First Government-Backed Digital Bunkering Platform

XMAR, a digital bunker platform, has entered a strategic partnership with BluePass, the UAE's leading maritime digital initiative supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI). This collaboration represents a step forward in transforming how stakeholders connect, transact, and manage fuel procurement across the Gulf region and beyond.

This partnership positions XMAR as the technical engine behind the newly launched bunkering service from BluePass. Under this agreement, XMAR will power a version of its advanced trading interface under the BluePass brand, ensuring a seamless and user-centric experience tailored to the UAE maritime ecosystem.

Through this integration, BluePass members gain real-time access to bunkering data, transparent pricing, seamless procurement processes, and a growing network of vetted bunker suppliers and traders. This initiative directly supports the UAE’s "We the UAE 2031" vision, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and smarter logistics for national economic advancement.

NeoNautica, the operating partner behind BluePass, will drive onboarding and regulatory coordination, leveraging its governmental relationships and maritime expertise. The platform is expected to accelerate digital adoption in the UAE’s maritime sector.