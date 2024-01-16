BMA Technology Supplies Electrics for Two ‘Green’ Containerships

BMA Technology has delivered a suite of electrical solutions for two new A2B-online’s multi-fuel container vessels, being built at Sedef Shipyard in Turkey.

BMA Technology has provided a comprehensive suite of electrical solutions to power A2B-online's environmentally friendly container vessels, each with a capacity of 650 TEU.

This includes components such as electric drives, motors, Li-ion batteries, low voltage switchboards and alarm monitoring and control system.

These essential components are at the heart of A2B-online's two revolutionary container vessels, each driven by 3.2 MW propulsion power, according to the Turkish electrical solutions provider.

"We are proud to be part of this vision, which showcases our dedication to reducing environmental impact through cutting-edge electrical technologies. The number of projects in which we have implemented these and similar solutions have now reached seven ships,” said Hakki Yigit Bayrak, Business Development Director at BMA Technology.

With a firm focus on sustainability, the two new containership vessels have been designed to incorporate the latest technologies aimed at reducing CO2 emissions, with the expected emission reductions of up to 95%.

One of the key features of these vessels is their multi-fuel methanol-electric propulsion system.

This innovative technology is said to significantly minimize emissions, ensuring cleaner and more environmentally friendly maritime operations. The vessels are also equipped with 1.5 MWh battery capacity, enabling them to operate emission-free during harbor and inland water operations.