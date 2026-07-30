BMT Acquires Naval Architect One2three

BMT has acquired Australian naval architecture business One2three Naval Architects, expanding BMT’s ability to support customers delivering vessel programs across international markets and broadens its strengths in maritime design across ferries, specialist craft, autonomy and advanced vessel technologies.

The acquisition brings together complementary maritime design expertise and strengthens BMT’s position as a global maritime design and technical consultancy. Existing customer relationships, delivery teams and active projects will continue without disruption, ensuring continuity while providing customers with broader engineering support, expanded delivery resources and increased international reach.

The acquisition further scales BMT’s global ship design offering and strengthens its ability to support globally distributed shipbuilding programs across multiple international markets. Customers will benefit from increased access to globally connected design and engineering teams, enabling faster program responsiveness, closer collaboration with shipyards and geographical alignment with our customers.

Founded in 2005, One2three has delivered more than 300 vessels across over 30 countries. The Sydney-based business has established long-term customer relationships across Australia, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States, with experience spanning commercial ferries, para-military craft, luxury yachts and battery-powered vessels.