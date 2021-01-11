BMT Bags Deal from CMAL for New Gourock Ferry Concept Design

January 11, 2021

Gourock pier drone picture. Photo supplied by and courtesy of CMAL

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) awarded a contract to BMT to provide consultancy services for the concept design of a new passenger ferry for the Gourock, Dunoon and Kilcreggan routes. The new ferry will be designed to replace the vessels currently operated on the routes by CalMac.

The contract is part of the Gourock Harbor Infrastructure & Vessels Project, which is a partnership between Transport Scotland, CMAL, CalMac and Argyll and Bute Council. The project covers the redevelopment of Gourock Ferry Terminal and works to the harbor infrastructures at Dunoon and Kilcreggan, as well as the delivery of new passenger-only vessels.

BMT and CMAL will investigate and evaluate the application of energy efficiency solutions to make the new vessel design more sustainable while still offering the high level of safety and reliability expected from a lifeline ferry service.

