BMT Launches Training for Canada’s Future Submarine Workforce

BMT has launched a submarine training initiative in Canada aimed at developing the engineering and technical expertise needed to support the country's plans for a new generation of submarines.

Canada's Canadian Patrol Submarine Project is intended to replace the Victoria-class fleet with up to 12 modern submarines, creating a long-term requirement for personnel, industrial capacity and technical expertise to support the vessels throughout their service lives.

The in-person course, delivered by BMT specialists, covers submarine systems, operations and sustainment and introduces the range of disciplines required to support an underwater capability.

Those disciplines include naval architecture, marine and mechanical engineering, electrical and systems engineering, software and cybersecurity, logistics and sustainment, safety and assurance, project management, maintenance and operational readiness.

The initiative is aimed at technical specialists, industry partners, government organisations and other professionals involved in Canada's submarine sector, including those whose existing skills could be applied to future submarine programmes.

"New submarines alone will not deliver capability; capability comes from people, knowledge and experience. As Canada prepares for its next generation of submarines, we have an opportunity to inspire interest, share knowledge and help develop the skills needed across government, industry and the supply chain. This course is designed to contribute to that long-term effort," said Emily Spurling, BMT Regional Business Development Director for North America.

BMT said much of Canada's existing submarine expertise is currently engaged in supporting the Victoria-class fleet, increasing the need to develop additional knowledge and skills as the country considers a larger future fleet.

The course draws on BMT's experience supporting submarine design, engineering, sustainment, safety and through-life programmes in Canada and North America, the UK and the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia.

BMT launched the initiative alongside DEFSEC Atlantic in Halifax. The company has operated in Canada for more than four decades and supports Royal Canadian Navy programmes including the Victoria-class submarine fleet through in-service engineering support.