Bollinger Shipyards Launches “NextGen Shipbuilders” Program

Bollinger Shipyards, a designer and builder of high-performance military and commercial vessels, announced a new partnership with the Gulfport School District to launch "Bollinger NextGen Shipbuilders," a work-based learning program designed to introduce high school students to the skills, trades and career pathways that support the Gulf Coast’s shipbuilding industry.

Through the initiative, Gulfport High School students will gain hands-on exposure to five core maritime manufacturing disciplines: welding, pipefitting, marine electrical, maritime carpentry, and rigging and fitting. Students will train at Bollinger’s new facility, where they will receive instruction and mentorship from experienced shipbuilders and skilled trades professionals while applying classroom lessons in a real-world industrial setting.