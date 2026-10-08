Bollinger Shipyards Remains on Track for US Arctic Security Cutter Program

Bollinger Shipyards this week welcomed Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Russ Vought, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday, and senior Coast Guard and Administration officials to its Houma and LaShip facilities for a firsthand look at progress on the Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) program.

During the visit, Bollinger leadership provided updates on construction readiness, workforce development and infrastructure investments supporting the Coast Guard's next generation fleet of medium polar icebreakers. The visit comes as Bollinger continues to advance early production work on the program, building on initial steel-cutting and planning activities that began ahead of the contract award and positioning the company to support an accelerated delivery timeline for the Coast Guard.

The Arctic Security Cutter program is a key component of the Coast Guard's effort to recapitalize its icebreaking fleet and ensure persistent U.S. presence in the Arctic. Bollinger was selected to construct the first tranche of Arctic Security Cutters under a contract valued at approximately $2.2 billion, laying the foundation for a fleet of up to eleven vessels under the trilateral ICE Pact framework. Together with the Polar Security Cutter program, ASC will provide the Coast Guard with a modern, layered icebreaking capability designed to protect U.S. sovereignty, support economic interests and counter emerging threats across the polar regions.

The program remains on track to deliver on budget and on schedule.