Bollinger taps Steerprop by USCG Iceabreaker Propulsion

Finland's Steerprop won an order to supply complete propulsion packages for four Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs) being built for the US Coast Guard by Bollinger Shipyards. Each vessel will be equipped with two Steerprop Contra-Rotating Propellers (CRP) azimuth propulsors and two tunnel thrusters.



The vessels will be built to an existing Multi-Purpose Icebreaker (MPI) design. During the selection process, Steerprop demonstrated that its dual-end propeller CRP concept delivered significantly higher thrust and improved efficiency compared to conventional single-propeller solutions in an MPI reference case.



The vessels will feature Steerprop SP 120 CRP ARC LM main azimuth propulsion units and SP 25 TT ARC tunnel thrusters.

Steerprop’s experience in Arctic operations was a key factor in the award. The company has supplied propulsion systems for one-third of the world’s icebreakers with azimuth propulsion in operation, and offers several proprietary ice-operating design features, including tunnel thrusters that do not require protective ice grids.



Steerprop’s CRP azimuth propulsion technology combines high thrust, excellent maneuverability and strong ice management performance with reduced fuel consumption. In model testing conducted in 2024, the CRP system achieved approximately 10% higher thrust using the same power, or the same thrust with 13.9% lower power, compared with a single-propeller system of the same power. Net thrust performance was measured at 10–17% higher than comparable single-pull propeller solutions.



The vessels will operate across all US coastlines, with a particular focus on Arctic missions. Steerprop is scheduled to deliver the propulsion packages between 2027 and 2029.



Each Arctic Security Cutter will be equipped with two SP 120 CRP ECO ARC LM propulsors (pictured). In addition, Steerprop will deliver SP 25 TT ARC bow tunnel thrusters.

Image courtesy Steerprop