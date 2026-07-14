Boluda Corporación Marítima Inaugurates Rotterdam Headquarters

Boluda Corporación Marítima has officially inaugurated its Netherlands headquarters in Rotterdam, located in the city's Maritime Quarter, a location that will serve as the center of operations in Northern Europe through its subsidiaries Boluda Towage and Boluda Shipping.

The building was officially inaugurated by Vicente Boluda Fos, Chairman of Boluda Corporación Marítima, accompanied by Vicente Boluda Ceballos, Executive President of Boluda Towage, Ignacio Boluda Ceballos, Executive President of Boluda Shipping, and Verónica Boluda Ceballos, Chief Corporate Officer of Boluda Corporación Marítima.

The event was attended by René de Vries, Harbour Master of the Port of Rotterdam, who represented the Port Authority as well as Ana Núñez, General Director of the Merchant Marine at Spain's Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

Northwest Europe represents a strategic region for Boluda, bringing together some of the continent's logistics, industrial and maritime hubs.

Boluda Towage started its activities in the region in 2017, starting by Germany and laying the foundations for its subsequent growth in the Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Finland and Norway, with Rotterdam becoming one of its main operational hubs. Boluda Towage operates in more than 21 ports across the region, with a fleet of 138 vessels and highly experienced local crews.

Boluda Shipping further strengthened its presence in the region in 2023, launching regular short-sea shipping services connecting the Iberian Peninsula with the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland.