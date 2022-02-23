Boluda Towage’s Bremen Fighter Ready for Service in Germany

Boluda Towage's tug Bremen Fighter passed all administrative procedures and inspections to officially operate, as of February 21, its maritime salvage activity under the German flag.

Bremen Fighter is displaying the official German coast guard colors, with a commitment to protect maritime safety in the eastern Baltic Sea, under the command of German Federal Waterway Authorities. Bremen Fighter, an offshore tug, is the most powerful tug in the Boluda Towage fleet.

Earlier , the German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) awarded Bremen Fighter for the public contract of salvage services in the Baltic Sea. This contract formally commenced on February 21, 2022.

Throughout 2021 the tug was already based in the port of Sassnitz, on the island of Rügen, and performed maritime salvage operations under command of the German Federal Waterway Authorities on an interim contract base.