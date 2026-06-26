Bordelon Marine to Provide Commercial Support Vessel for the US Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a contract to Bordelon Marine to provide a commercial support vessel that will transport supplies, equipment and personnel to Coast Guard cutters operating in the Caribbean, Gulf of America, and other maritime areas in the Western Hemisphere.

The contract supports the Coast Guard’s Homeland Security Cutter-Ocean (HSC-Ocean) initiative, a new effort to strengthen fleet readiness by using commercially operated vessels to provide logistics support to cutters while they remain at sea on mission.

The HSC-Ocean initiative will rapidly deploy this leased commercial asset to augment the Coast Guard’s existing fleet, enhancing the Service’s ability to control, secure and defend U.S. borders and maritime approaches. The initiative is designed to provide a rapid, adaptable and effective way to deliver logistics support to high-demand, multi-mission cutters, such as the Fast Response Cutter fleet. By delivering supplies and personnel directly to cutters underway, the vessel will help keep Coast Guard assets on station longer and focused on mission execution.

Under the contract, Bordelon Marine will provide a fully crewed commercial vessel operated by civilian mariners, under the direction of a Coast Guard crew. The vessel will transport supplies, equipment and mission-essential personnel in support of Coast Guard operations. The contractor will be responsible for vessel operations and maintenance, while embarked Coast Guard personnel will coordinate logistics and support mission execution.

The initiative will inform future Coast Guard logistics and sustainment efforts while helping the Service evaluate new approaches to support cutters operating far from homeport.