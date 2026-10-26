Borr Drilling Rig Sinks Off Gabon, 110 Rescued as Search for Five Missing Continues

Borr Drilling's Prospector 5 jack-up rig has sunk offshore Gabon after experiencing a punch-through event during preload operations that caused it to lose stability, leaving five people missing and 110 safely accounted for among the 115 personnel on board.

In its latest update on October 26, Borr Drilling said extensive marine and air search and rescue operations were continuing for the five missing individuals, while the 110 personnel accounted for were being brought ashore in Gabon, where care and support was being provided.

Reuters reported on October 25, citing three sources familiar with the matter, that one Indian national had been found dead, leaving four people missing, including three Gabonese nationals and another expatriate.

However, the Gabonese government had not confirmed the reported death, maintaining that five people remained missing. Borr Drilling's latest update also continued to list five individuals as unaccounted for, without confirming any fatalities.

The incident occurred at approximately 20:37 local time on October 24 while the Prospector 5 was conducting jacking operations in preparation for a planned drilling campaign on BW Energy's Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon.

The rig, owned and operated by Borr Drilling, was contracted to support BW Energy's offshore drilling operations.

Borr Drilling said its onshore emergency response team was working with local authorities and BW Energy to respond to the incident, support those affected and continue the search for missing personnel.

The company is also in contact with the families of the missing personnel.

"We are deeply concerned for those who remain unaccounted for and everyone affected by this incident. Our immediate priority is supporting the ongoing search and rescue efforts and the welfare of all personnel involved," said Bruno Morand, Borr Drilling CEO, in the company's initial statement on October 25.





MaBoMo Production Shut Down Following Rig Incident





BW Energy confirmed that production at its MaBoMo facility on the Dussafu licence had been shut down in accordance with standard procedures during ongoing drilling preparations.

The company said there had been no reported damage to the facility or related equipment, nor any accidental discharge of harmful substances into the sea from the facility.

BW Energy added it was supporting the ongoing search and rescue operations in close coordination with Borr Drilling, relevant authorities and emergency responders.

Borr Drilling confirmed it was working with its partners and authorities to ensure a robust investigation into the cause of the incident, while emphasizing that its immediate priority remained the search for missing personnel and support for those affected.

Built in 2014, the Prospector 5 is an F&G JU-2000E type jack-up drilling rig with a maximum operating water depth of 400 feet and a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet.