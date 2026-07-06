Boskalis Christens 'World’s Largest' Subsea Rock Installation Vessel

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has christened the Windpiper, which it describes as the world’s largest subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel, following an 18-month conversion project.

The 227-meter-long and 40-meter-wide vessel was officially christened on July 3 by Ms. Jones-Bos, a member of the Boskalis Supervisory Board, Boskalis said.

The Windpiper has a rock cargo capacity of 45,500 tons across two holds and will double Boskalis’ rock installation capacity.

The large cargo capacity is intended for projects involving long transit distances between rock loading facilities and project sites, including locations along the North American East Coast, the Baltic Sea and the Southern North Sea. By reducing the number of required round trips, the vessel is expected to lower emissions and costs per installed volume of rock.

The vessel has total installed power exceeding 31,000 kW, seven thrusters and DP2 certification, and accommodation including more than 100 single-occupancy cabins.

(Credit: Boskalis via LinkedIn)

For subsea rock installation work, the Windpiper is equipped with a moonpool for fall pipe installation and an inclined fall pipe for protecting offshore structures, including offshore wind turbine foundations.

Boskalis has previously said the vessel is expected to support offshore wind projects, with its first projects planned in Northwest Europe.

The christening followed a conversion of an existing new vessel carried out under Boskalis’ supervision.