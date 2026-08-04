bound4blue Installs eSAILs on South Pacific Multipurpose Vessel

bound4blue has completed the installation of a 22-metre-high eSAIL onboard the newbuild multipurpose vessel Na Hiro E Pae, marking a milestone for both the vessel owner, Société de Navigation des Australes SNA Tuha'a Pae Shipping Company, and the wider adoption of wind propulsion technology.

Multipurpose cargo vessels in French Polynesia are commonly known as “goelettes,” a reference to the schooners that historically supplied remote islands under sail. Na Hiro E Pae is the first known multipurpose vessel worldwide to adopt a wind propulsion system, linking this maritime heritage with modern shipping through bound4blue’s eSAIL technology.

The installation was carried out at Astilleros Armon Vigo, Spain, prior to the vessel delivery. Today, Na Hiro E Pae operates between Tahiti and the remote Austral Islands, transporting passengers, food supplies and general cargo, providing a vital maritime lifeline for local communities.

Na Hiro E Pae delivers a mix of passenger comfort, with capacity for up to 200 passengers, alongside an essential and affordable transport link for students, families and workers, and cargo efficiency, supporting loading and unloading operations for up to 1,500 tons of vital supplies for the South Pacific archipelago.

In addition, bound4blue’s mechanically simple suction sail, producing up to seven times the propulsive force of a standard rigid sail of the same size, slots into a ‘green technology mix’ that includes engines capable of running on biofuel or e-fuel, electric POD propulsion, efficient waste management, and autonomy in fresh water supply. The development marks the first time an advanced Wind Propulsion System (WPS) has been installed on a multipurpose vessel of this kind, as well as the first time such technology has been deployed in the region.

The development is in the latest in a series of high profile installations and contracts for bound4blue’s eSAILs. The company has now deployed eSAIL systems on twelve ships, with a further six vessels in its order book, representing more than 50 eSAILs in total. The autonomous, non-ATEX units ease engine loads, cut fuel consumption (delivering up to double digit savings), and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, delivering strong regulatory and financial benefits.