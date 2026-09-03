bound4blue Installs Four eSAILs on Marflet Marine Santiago I

bound4blue has completed the installation of four 22-meter eSAIL suction sails onboard Marflet Marine's Santiago I, positioning the company as the first Spanish merchant fleet owner to commit to wind-assisted propulsion and suction sails.

The installation, completed at EDR Antwerp Shipyard following 'wind ready' preparation work at IMC Shipyard in Zhoushan, China, transforms the 49,999 DWT chemical tanker into a flagship for Spanish maritime innovation. Engineering support for the project was provided by Cotenaval.

Signed in May 2024, the original contract represented an important milestone for both companies. Now operational, Santiago I is expected to reduce annual energy consumption by approximately 10-15%, depending on trading patterns and weather conditions. Alongside lower fuel consumption and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, the installation will help lower exposure to carbon costs under the EU ETS while supporting compliance with FuelEU Maritime.

The fully autonomous eSAIL system generates additional propulsive force by drawing air across an aerodynamically optimized surface, creating lift up to seven times greater than conventional rigid sails of the same size. By reducing main engine load, the unique non-ATEX technology lowers fuel consumption and associated emissions while requiring and minimal maintenance from onboard crews.

Designed for both retrofit and newbuild projects, bound4blue's DNV Type Approved eSAIL systems are suitable across a broad range of vessel segments, including tankers, bulk carriers, Ro-Ro vessels, ferries, cruise ships, gas carriers and general cargo vessels.