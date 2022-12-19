Braemar Acquires US Shipbroker Southport

International shipbroker Braemar announced on Monday that it has acquired Southport Maritime, one of the highest volume U.S.-based shipbroking tanker companies.

With a particular focus on spot tanker fixtures, Southport’s 18-strong team will complement Braemar’s existing Tanker desks in London, Singapore, Madrid, Houston and Geneva.

Braemar’s new offices in West Palm Beach and Winter Park Florida, will continue to be led by Michael Corey and Peter Tornaben, the co-founders of Southport Maritime. The new offices augment the group’s existing regional coverage in Houston and Sao Paulo.

Tris Simmonds, Braemar COO, said, “The acquisition of Southport represents the next key component of our global growth plan. Michael Corey and Peter Tornaben are extremely well-recognized figures in the North American shipping markets, and they and the team at Southport have an exceptional reputation. We have conducted a long process to find the right partner and have a well-established relationship with Southport. In their professionalism, dedication, and integrity we see a team that shares similar values to our own.

“There are significant growth opportunities in the North and South American markets and the team at Southport will play a key part in helping the group deliver on that potential.”