Brassavola LNG Bunker Vessel Named in Singapore

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has moved closer to starting its LNG bunkering services in Singapore, following a ship naming ceremony of the Brassavola LNG bunker vessel that was held at Sembcorp Marine’s Tuas Boulevard Yard on Tuesday.

Measuring 116.5m in length and 22m in width with a capacity of 12,000m3, the ship will be the largest LNG bunker vessel for use in service in the Port of Singapore. The Brassavola is scheduled to be operational in the first quarter of 2023.

Louise Tricoire, Vice President of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said: “We are delighted to witness this momentous milestone together with our partners today, and to move another step closer to commencing our LNG bunkering services in Singapore, the world-leading bunker hub and a frontrunner in green shipping. The Brassavola exemplifies TotalEnergies’ resolution to support our shipping customers’ decarbonization ambitions and to contribute to the country’s long-term strategies to build a sustainable maritime Singapore. "

"TotalEnergies has actively invested in LNG bunkering infrastructure, critical to support its shipping customers’ decarbonization ambition via the uptake of LNG as a marine fuel. TotalEnergies currently charters two 18,600-m3 LNG bunker vessels: the Gas Agility, at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands; and the Gas Vitality, at the Port of Marseille-Fos, France," TotalEnergies said.

According to the company, since the start of TotalEnergies’ LNG bunkering operations in November 2020, the Gas Agility and the Gas Vitality have performed about 120 LNG bunkering operations in total.

Tricoire added: “As a pioneer in the development of LNG bunkering infrastructure, we are proud to have shared our technical knowledge, insights and resources gained from our LNG bunkering milestones and development experiences, to aid the design and construction of the Brassavola.”

“We eagerly await her imminent operational deployment and to offer our expanded supply network of this cleaner marine fuel, to LNG-powered vessels that call at Singapore, Rotterdam, and Marseille.”

The Brassavola is owned by Indah Singa Maritime Pte. Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MOL and will be chartered by Pavilion LNG Bunker I Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy. Under a long-term agreement with Pavilion Energy, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels will employ the Brassavola to supply LNG bunker to its customers. TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is among three licensed suppliers of LNG bunker fuels in the Port of Singapore.