ABS Breaks Ground for the Future

April 17, 2017

Robert P. Fields, President and CEO, Patrinely Group; Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman, President and CEO, ABS; and Warren W. Wilson, Senior Vice President, Coventry Development Corporation break ground on the site of the new ABS world headquarters. Photo: ABS

 ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, has broken ground on its new global headquarters. 

 
Anchoring the CityPlace 2 development, the new headquarters will be located near the intersection of I-45 and the Grand Parkway in the Houston area.
 
“This is an important milestone in our 155-year-young history and reaffirms our commitment to Houston,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. “Working with our project partners, we have designed this building to create a collaborative environment that will facilitate communication and promote innovation in direct support of our safety-focused mission.”
 
The new world headquarters will be a 10-story, 326,800-sq-ft building that will house employees from ABS and its affiliated companies. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2018.
 
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Wiernicki thanked the teams that were instrumental in the development of the project over the last 18 months, specifically recognizing Cushman & Wakefield, Patrinely, Coventry and USAA
 
