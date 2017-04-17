ABS Breaks Ground for the Future

ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, has broken ground on its new global headquarters.

Anchoring the CityPlace 2 development, the new headquarters will be located near the intersection of I-45 and the Grand Parkway in the Houston area.

“This is an important milestone in our 155-year-young history and reaffirms our commitment to Houston,” said ABS Chairman , President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki . “Working with our project partners, we have designed this building to create a collaborative environment that will facilitate communication and promote innovation in direct support of our safety-focused mission.”

The new world headquarters will be a 10-story, 326,800-sq-ft building that will house employees from ABS and its affiliated companies. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2018.