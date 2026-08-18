Brennan Acquires Budrovich’s Marine Ops

J.F. Brennan Company (Brennan) has acquired the marine operations of Budrovich Contracting Co., Inc., establishing a permanent presence in St. Louis and building on its longstanding relationships in the region.

The acquisition builds on a seven-year relationship between Brennan and Budrovich’s Marine Operations team. During that time, the companies have worked together in the region, developing a strong understanding of the needs of local marine and industrial facilities.

With the acquisition, Regional Operations Manager Mindy Brundick joined the Brennan team to oversee the transition and continue managing St. Louis operations.

Brennan brings more than a century of experience and specialized capabilities to the market, providing the resources needed to take on complex marine, environmental, and infrastructure projects. The acquisition builds on that experience while bringing Brennan’s broader team, stability, equipment, and safety-first philosophy to the area permanently.

Brennan’s St. Louis operation will continue to serve waterfront and industrial facilities, addressing needs ranging from routine maintenance to larger construction and rehabilitation projects “We intend to serve the same clientele, focusing on barge terminals, mooring structures, commodity conveyance, utilities, dredging, riprap, and any other maintenance a facility may need,” said Zach Pontzer, vice president of construction at Brennan. “This local presence will also give us the opportunity to connect with owners and operators of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock and dam structures, railroads, the Department of Transportation, and energy companies in the region.”