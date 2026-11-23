Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) and The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) have announced that both companies are now 100% employee owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), marking a milestone for the two naval architecture and marine engineering firms.

For Gregory W. Beers, P.E., and Cory C. Wood, who founded BHGI in 1995 and later established TSGI in 2010, the transition represents the continuation of a vision that began more than three decades ago. Through planning, the development of strong management teams and a continued investment in their employees, they have positioned both firms to become multigenerational leaders in the naval architecture and marine engineering industry. The transition to employee ownership is a step in securing that future, ensuring that the companies they founded continue to grow and succeed for generations to come.

While ownership has changed, both firms will continue operating much as they have for years. Gregory and Cory will remain at the forefront of both companies, providing leadership and direction alongside their established management teams. Clients can continue to expect the same level of service and technical expertise from the employees they've come to know and trust over the years.

With the ESOP now in place, Gregory will serve as Chairman and President, Cory as Vice Chairman, and Joshua as Vice President of both BHGI and TSGI. The engineering teams will continue under the direction of Daniel at BHGI and Harrison at TSGI, both as Engineering Managers.

BHGI's History

BHGI traces its origins back to 1993, when Gregory and Cory, along with Andy Tyska of Bristol Marine and another fellow student at the University of Michigan Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Department, set out to design a passenger vessel while still in school. Their first design, the STAR OF SAUGATUCK Il, marked an early milestone for the firm and is still operating on the Kalamazoo River in Southwest Michigan.

Building on that early initiative, the group formally incorporated BHGI in 1995, and the firm has continued to grow in Bristol, Rhode Island, ever since.

TSGI's History

In 2010, Gregory and Cory formed The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI), a sister company to BHGI located in Houston, Texas. The company was established when Gregory and Cory purchased the assets of Shearer & Assoc., Inc. from Edward L. Shearer, P.E., its founder and president. The three had heard of one another through industry connections and eventually met at a SNAME convention. That encounter led to further discussions, and ultimately the formation of TSGI.

The "Shearer" name has long been associated with the inland marine industry, reflecting both Ed's contributions to naval architecture and his family's multigenerational barge line. When TSGI was established, it brought together Ed's years of experience at Shearer & Associates, Inc. and the naval architecture and marine engineering expertise Gregory and Cory had developed at BHGI. Ed remains involved as a Principal Naval Architect.

Today, TSGI provides marine engineering services to clients in the inland and offshore marine industries. The firm offers many of the same services as BHGl, along with additional services suited to its Houston location, including marine surveying and OSHA-compliant maritime gear certification support.