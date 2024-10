BRIX Marine expanded its manufacturing facility in Port Angeles, WA, with a new facility, spanning more than 35,000 sq. ft.

Located along Marine Drive in Port Angeles, the new location will have direct access to the Port Angeles Boat Haven via Marine Travelift.

BRIX plans to add 14 new jobs, including direct employees, engineers, and support staff within the first 1-2 years. Over the longer term, the company expects to add an additional 15+ jobs.