BRIX Marine Announces Facility Expansion

Boatbuilder BRIX Marine announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Port Angeles, Wash.

The new facility, spanning over 35,000 square feet will enable BRIX Marine to increase its overall production capacity and expand its product portfolio, the company said. Located along Marine Drive in Port Angeles, the new location will have direct access to the Port Angeles Boat Haven via Marine Travelift.

Additionally, BRIX Marine said the development will help strengthen its relationship with the Port of Angeles community and create new employment opportunities in the region. The company plans to add 14 new jobs, including direct employees, engineers and support staff within the first 1-2 years. Over the longer term, it expects to add an additional 15+ jobs, further bolstering the local workforce and providing living wage employment.

Perry Knudson, Managing Director at BRIX Marine, said, “The BRIX team has worked hard to build our company in this community. We have a clear vision of being the best place to work and providing our customers with the best custom boat experience. This expansion is an investment in our team’s capabilities and growth, and our customers will be better served by BRIX. We will be delivering exciting new vessels from this location.”