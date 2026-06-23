BRIX Marine Delivers Custom Offshore Passenger Catamaran for FunToSee Island

BRIX Marine has delivered It's About Time, a custom-built 4818-HTC Offshore passenger catamaran from the company's PaxCat lineup, built for FunToSee Island Ferry of Castries, St. Lucia. This marks the second vessel BRIX Marine has built for FunToSee Island, continuing a growing partnership between the two companies.

FunToSee Island operates St. Lucia's premier airport water ferry service, connecting travelers arriving at Hewanorra Airport with resorts and accommodations across the island.

Stretching 55 feet, 6 inches overall with an 18-foot beam, It's About Time is certified under USCG Subchapter T to operate as a commercial passenger vessel. Power comes from four Yamaha 450HP XTO offshore outboards mounted on custom tandem offshore brackets, a configuration chosen to deliver the performance and reliability demanded by serious commercial operators in open water environments.

The main cabin features Freedman Genoa Plus seating for 35 passengers, fixed Corian-topped tables seating up to 14, and a fully equipped concession area with laminate cabinetry, refrigerator, and direct-overboard sink drainage. Wall finishes in white carbon fiber, teak-and-holly deck vinyl, and Antique Limed Pine joinery give the cabin a warm, refined feel. Topside, the upper deck offers additional passenger seating beneath a custom multi-panel Stamoid enclosure with roll-up Strataglass windows, a tailored solution for operators who need weather protection without sacrificing the open-air experience.

Lighting throughout the vessel was upgraded to the Lumitec Poco system, including RGBW deck lighting on both the upper and aft decks, courtesy lighting fore and aft, and Rigid D-Series PRO LED deck lights at bow and stern. The electrical system includes a Victron inverter-charger, Blue Sea battery chargers, and AGM battery banks supporting both start and house loads.

Navigation and electronics are centered on a Garmin GPSMAP 8612xsv multifunction display, paired with 18HD radar, a Garmin Class B AlS transponder, and a four-camera IP surveillance system. A Fusion three-zone stereo with 1,500-watt amplifier rounds out the onboard amenities.

Safety equipment meets full USCG Subchapter T requirements, including life floats rated for 52 persons total, an EPIRB, a full complement of Type 1 life preservers, Fireboy fire suppression, and carbon monoxide and smoke detection throughout.

It’s About Time departs for Castries, St. Lucia, where she will begin commercial passenger operations.