Brunvoll to Supply Propulsion System for Norled’s Four New Ferries

Brunvoll has been chosen to supply azimuth propulsion thrusters and thruster control systems for Norled’s four next hybrid ferries.

The vessels will service the routes between Stokkvågen, Lovund, and Træna in Norway. Designed by LMG Marin, the vessels will be built at the Tersan Havyard Shipyard.

Norwegian ferry operator Norled has won the contract for the routes based on a 90% reduction in emissions.

Each ferry will have a battery capacity of 8000 kWh, and therefore the largest battery capacity compared to other ferries in Norway.

The routes support traffic between Stokkvågen and Lovund, and between Stokkvågen and Træna, including some more destinations

Three ferries will normally service the routes, and one will be in back-up. The vessels have capacity for 60 vehicles and 250 passengers each, including crew.

The thrusters that will bring islanders, semi-trailer trucks, tourists, and festive people to their destination are Brunvoll’s pulling azimuth thrusters, serving simultaneously as rudders and propulsors.

Operators onboard the ferries control the thrusters using the BruCon Propulsion & Thruster Control System, BruCon PTC.

Norled will operate the vessels on the route from 2027, and all four vessels will be delivered from the shipyard Tersan Havyard Leirvik during 2026.