Norwegian propulsion specialist Brunvoll has secured a contract to supply complete propulsion and maneuvering systems for two new wellboats being built for Sølvtrans at Aas Mek. Verksted in Vestnes, Norway.



The vessels, designed by Aas Mek. Verksted, will support Sølvtrans' operations in the aquaculture sector, where specialized wellboats are used to transport live salmon and trout between fish farms and processing facilities.



Production of the Brunvoll equipment is underway, with deliveries to the shipyard scheduled to begin in 2027. Financial terms of the contract, vessel specifications and expected delivery dates were not disclosed.



The order continues a longstanding relationship between the three Norwegian maritime companies, all based in the country's northwestern maritime cluster.



"When we invest in new vessels, we look for partners who combine quality, operational reliability and a long-term perspective," said May-Brith Rotevatn, Procurement Manager at Sølvtrans Rederi. "Both Aas Mek. and Brunvoll have shown over many years that they deliver in these areas."



Rotevatn also emphasized the advantages of sourcing equipment locally, including closer coordination during construction and more efficient technical support throughout the vessels' operating lives.



For Aas Mek. Verksted, which specializes in designing and building wellboats and other specialized vessels, the contract extends an established supplier relationship.



"We have to be competitive on both price and quality, and we find that Brunvoll delivers the robustness, trust and follow-up we are looking for," said Ronny Uren, Technical Buyer at Aas Mek. Verksted.



Brunvoll Sales Manager Preben Løkseth said the project demonstrates the importance of established supplier relationships and regional manufacturing capabilities amid growing concerns over international supply chain resilience.



Founded in 1912, Brunvoll supplies propulsion, maneuvering, positioning and control systems for commercial and specialized vessels. The family-owned company maintains its development, manufacturing, testing and service operations in Norway.



Brunvoll reports that its equipment is installed aboard more than 6,000 vessels worldwide, with exports accounting for approximately 75% of its business. The company employs more than 670 people and operates through 19 international sales and service partners.



Sølvtrans, headquartered in Ålesund and established in 1986, describes itself as the world's largest wellboat operator specializing in the transportation of live salmon and trout. Its fleet serves major aquaculture markets internationally, with particular emphasis on fish welfare and biosecurity.



The latest newbuild program reinforces continued investment in specialized vessels supporting the aquaculture industry's transportation and fish handling requirements.