Bryan Jones Named HDR Marine Terminals Leader

Ports engineer Bryan Jones has been named HDR’s marine terminals leader.

Based in Savannah, Georgia, Jones guides the firm’s growing marine terminals practice worldwide, working with port authorities and terminal operators to address evolving operational demands, infrastructure needs and industry trends.

He supports clients in planning and delivering investments that improve efficiency and long-term performance while developing strategies to address changing trade patterns, growing cargo volumes, regulatory updates and other challenges shaping the maritime sector.

“Bryan’s technical design expertise, experience with complex projects and client focus have made him a trusted advisor to ports and terminal owners,” said HDR Global Maritime Director Blair Garcia. “His deep understanding of the maritime industry and ability to help clients adapt to changing needs position him well to lead our marine terminals practice.”

Jones has more than 35 years of experience in waterfront engineering, port planning and marine infrastructure development, including 13 years with HDR. He has helped clients plan, design and deliver complex waterfront infrastructure programs across North America and the Middle East, including the Georgia Ports Authority, Port of Long Beach, Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, Massachusetts Port Authority and the Saudi Ports Authority.

He has also supported federal maritime projects for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Environmental Protection Agency. His projects involved maritime planning, dredging, coastal engineering and the rehabilitation of waterfront structures such as seawalls, bulkheads, piers, wharves, fender systems and mooring structures.

Jones serves as port engineering representative on the Academy of Ocean Coast Port and Navigation Engineers (ACOPNE) board and is a member of the Coasts, Oceans, Ports and Rivers Institute (COPRI) Ports & Harbors committee, where he recently served as organizing chair for the Ports ‘25 Conference.

“Ports and marine terminals are evolving rapidly as owners respond to changing supply chains, larger vessels, new technologies and increasing resiliency demands,” Jones said. “I’m excited to work with our great team of maritime professionals to help our clients address those challenges and deliver infrastructure that supports their long-term goals and the communities they serve.”



