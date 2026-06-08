Bulk Carrier Crew Saves Fishermen from Sinking Boat off Philippines

A bulk carrier managed by Wallem Group has rescued two Filipino fishermen from a sinking fishing boat near the Babuyan Islands off the Philippines while on a voyage from Australia to Vietnam.

The vessel was carrying 80,000 tonnes of coal from Abbot Point, Australia, to Cam Pha, Vietnam when the crew spotted a distressed fishing boat at about 08:35 local time in May.

According to Wallem, the fishermen were waving for assistance as their vessel encountered difficulties.

Under the direction of the ship's master, the bulk carrier stopped and launched its rescue boat. The two fishermen were safely recovered and brought aboard in an operation carried out by the vessel's all-Chinese crew.

After the rescue, the bulk carrier proceeded to a rendezvous point where the fishermen were transferred to a Philippine Coast Guard high-speed response vessel.

"The rescue is a clear testament to the crew’s strong seamanship, effective training, and commitment to safety at sea. It ensured that decisive action was taken swiftly when lives were at risk," said Subramanian Rajagopal, Marine & Safety Director at Wallem Group.

"Special appreciation goes to the Captain and Wallem team for their professional guidance throughout the operation," a Coast Guard representative added.

Wallem Group provides maritime services including asset management, crewing, training, ship management, safety and compliance management, and agency services.