Bureau Veritas, CMA CGM, SDARI to Explore Assisted Container Vessel Concept

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), CMA CGM and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) have signed a Joint Development Project (JDP) agreement during SMM to develop and assess the feasibility of an assisted container vessel concept based on enhanced onboard decision-support capabilities.

The project will explore how digitalization, AI enhancement and decision-support technologies can support onboard energy efficiency and operational performance, enhance the safety of the ship for crew and cargo, while also reducing crew workload and providing more effective operational support through digital-assisted support.

Bringing together complementary expertise in container shipping, ship design and classification, the JDP will develop a technology-neutral assisted-vessel concept designed to increase operational efficiencies whilst maintaining appropriate human oversight and operational control. The JDP combines distinct expertise from across the industry: CMA CGM will provide operational requirements, use cases and the shipowner perspective; SDARI will contribute its expertise in merchant ship design, systems engineering and smart ship technologies; and BV will provide independent class, safety, risk-assessment and regulatory expertise.

The study will assess and identify priority areas and levels of assistance across main onboard functions before developing a selected concept in detail, analyzing technical, safety, regulatory and commercial viability. This will be followed by a Concept of Operations and Basis of Design, which will define the enhanced roles of crew, assisted functions and shore-based support, with safety and human-factor assessment through a risk-based approach aligned with BV Rules.

The concept will then be consolidated into technical specifications and an Approval in Principle application, alongside high-level CAPEX and OPEX estimates, as well as a development roadmap.