Bureau Veritas and Danaos Pilot CII REALTIME Notation

Bureau Veritas (BV) announced the development of a new notation, CII REALTIME, supporting shipowners to provide reliable and up to date data related to DCS and CII of their ships/fleet in a simplified and consistent process.

Shipowners have less than a year to prepare their vessels to comply before the new EEXI and CII regulations come into effect, on January 1, 2023. BV Noted monitoring the evolution of the CII during the year can helpavoid any surprises with the ship’s energy rating and to make early and informed decisions on operational measures. Danaos Management Consultants S.A. has developed digital solutions to efficiently manage such monitoring and to facilitate Engine Performance Optimization.

Bureau Veritas is teaming up with Danaos to develop a CII REALTIME notation that will recognize the implementation of a digital process that helps to collect DCS data and compute the CII data on a regular basis. The notation process will cover the data collection from ship as well as the ship to shore transfer data onto Bureau Veritas servers. The software package “DANAOS WEB ENTERPRISE EDITION“ is used as the pilot for the development of the notation.

According to BV, the notation will guarantee that the DCS data, as well as the CII, are reliable, consistent and available for the Administration at the 1st of January of the year N+1. The CII data, hosted by BV as an independent third party, could be made public to any interested third-party upon request and agreement of the owner.

Paillette Palaiologou, Vice President for Southeast Europe, Black Sea & Adriatic Zone at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said, “Given the CII timeline, shipping companies must act now if they want to make reliable predictions of their vessel’s CII and rating. They must also consider ship performance on a long-term basis, as the trend towards decarbonization will continue beyond that. Shipowners need to make the right decisions and implement continuous performance monitoring processes today. This new notation is one of the options to enable them to monitor, access and share reliable data with the relevant stakeholders. ”

Dimitris Theodossiou, Managing Director at Danaos Management Consultants, said, “As maritime technology experts, we are honored to partner with BV in the implementation of the CII notation. Capitalizing on our extensive experience in implementing similar systems that ensure not only compliance monitoring but active management of Decarbonization and Energy-Efficiency initiatives (such as optimal weather routing and vessel performance optimization), we are confident that the cooperation with BV will provide tangible and immediate benefits to the shipping Industry.”