Bureau Veritas Opens Cruise Excellence Center in Miami

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has announced the launch of a new Cruise Center of Excellence in Miami, to connect customers in local proximity to a global network of BV experts dedicated to supporting operators as they navigate increasingly complex market environments.

The cruise hub joins BV’s global network of Centers of Excellence across sectors including Gas (Doha) and Offshore (Singapore, Shanghai, and Kuala Lumpur). With the launch of the dedicated Cruise Center of Excellence, BV is well positioned to support clients in turning ambitious concepts into viable designs, as well as helping operators to navigate evolving market requirements whilst improving performance throughout the life of their assets.

BV has experience within the cruise sector and supports some of the largest cruise operators across a broad range of specialisms. Its expertise spans decarbonization strategies, from wind propulsion to bio-LNG capability for large cruise ships, alongside industry-leading advisory services covering fire safety, lifeboat arrangements, evacuation analysis, and smoke and fire propagation simulations. The Center also provides expertise in emerging technologies, digitalization and cybersecurity to support future-ready cruise operations.

Recent examples of BV’s capabilities within the Cruise sector range from providing dedicated monitoring and validation support to MSC Cruises to secure independent verification and Flag State recognition of actual methane emissions from its vessels, MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia, to support FuelEU Maritime compliance. Furthermore, BV has partnered with Brittany Ferries and Adrena to demonstrate fuel savings of up to 6% through the deployment of an advanced digital twin-enabled routing solution

In addition, BV is at the forefront of advancing wind propulsion technologies and enabling their adoption across the maritime sector. Recently, BV provided classification services to support the delivery of the 220-meter Orient Express Corinthian, which represents the world’s largest sailing cruise ship. Equipped with three rigid sails with a total sail area of approximately 4,500 square meters, BV provided design review and construction surveying services, whilst also conducting noise and vibration measurements via BV’s advisory services.

Working closely with operators, designers, shipyards and industry stakeholders, the Center brings together expertise from across the Bureau Veritas Group, connecting capabilities that span ships, ports, terminals, infrastructure and the wider cruise ecosystem. This integrated approach enables BV to support clients across the entire value chain, from concept development and design through to operations and the guest experience, helping transform ambitious ideas into successful and memorable voyages, while building trust behind every journey.