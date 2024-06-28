Busch Retires, Sperling Takes Top Spot at Tidewater

Tidewater announces the retirement of President and CEO Todd Busch, effective June 30, and current COO Johan Sperling will step into the role of President & CEO on July 1.

"Todd's leadership has been nothing short of remarkable," said Johan Sperling. "His vision and dedication have set a strong foundation for Tidewater's future. I am honored to have the opportunity to build on his legacy and lead Tidewater into its next chapter."

Busch will remain an advisor to Tidewater and will join the board of directors.



