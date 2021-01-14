BV Grants AIP for GTT's Containership LNG Fuel Tank

French naval engineering firm GTT announced it has obtained approval in principle (AiP) for the NO96 membrane containment system for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel tank application for ultra large container vessel (ULCV) from classification society Bureau Veritas (BV).

GTT said it worked with BV to review the compatibility and safe integration of the NO96 technology as an LNG fuel tank in a container vessel hull. Over the course of the AIP study, a liquid motion assessment of the tank configuration has been performed.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said the nod from BV boosts GTT's offering in the market for LNG as a marine fuel, enabling licensed shipyards and outfitters to offer membrane solutions to this market.

The number of vessels burning LNG as fuel is increasing in response to tougher regulations on vessels' sulphur emissions that took effect in 2020.

LNG fuel, which enables a 99% reduction in sulfur dioxide and fine particle emissions and an 85% reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions, is seen as a key part of efforts to reduce pollution in ocean shipping.

Matthieu de Tugny, President Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, said, “LNG is at the heart of the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable maritime industry. It is a pleasure, once again, to be able to support GTT with our expertise - encouraging innovation and the expansion of options available for LNG fuel containment systems.”

GTT's NO96 concept (Image: GTT)