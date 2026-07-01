Byrnes take the Helm at Blue Sky Maritime Coalition

Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (Blue Sky) appointed Rich Byrnes as its new President and Chief Executive Officer as of July 1, 2026.



“Rich is a dynamic leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our industry,” said David Cummins, current President/CEO of Blue Sky.



Ted Tregurtha, Chair of Blue Sky’s Board of Directors, also welcomed Byrnes. “On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to welcome Rich Byrnes as President and Chief Executive Officer,” said Tregurtha. “As a member of Blue Sky’s Board of Directors since 2021, Rich’s strategic mindset and passion for industry advancement have brought great value to the Coalition over the years. We thank David Cummins for his dedicated leadership and the strong foundation he has built, and we look forward to working with Rich as we continue to accelerate the Coalition’s impact.”