CACI Hooks $145M US Navy Deal for Advanced Maritime Systems

National security technology company CACI International has secured a four-year task order worth up to $145 million to develop and integrate advanced maritime technologies for the U.S. Navy, including autonomous systems, maritime sensors and next-generation naval platforms.

The contract, awarded to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD), will focus on developing technologies aimed at improving fleet readiness and operational flexibility.

Under the agreement, CACI will conduct research, engineering, testing and rapid prototyping across multiple maritime platforms.

The work will include evaluating emerging technologies, validating their performance and integrating successful solutions into operational systems.

"Maintaining maritime superiority requires the ability to turn emerging technologies into operational capabilities faster.

"Our work will help the Navy get critical technologies into the hands of warfighters sooner, giving them the capabilities they need to make better decisions and stay ahead of emerging threats," said John Mengucci, President and Chief Executive Officer of CACI.