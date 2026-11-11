Cadeler has signed an exclusivity agreement with an undisclosed client for the installation of wind turbines and foundations at a large-scale offshore wind farm in the UK, with the campaign expected to begin around 2030.

The planned foundation installation campaign will use vessels from Cadeler's A-Class and O-Class fleets, while a P-Class vessel is expected to carry out wind turbine installation.

The agreement covers both installation scopes, reflecting the early reservation of vessel capacity for large-scale offshore wind developments.

Cadeler owns and operates a fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and is expanding its activities into foundation transport and installation, as well as operations and maintenance.

The company did not disclose the project's name, client, contract value or installation volumes.