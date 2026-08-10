Cadeler Orders More Offshore Wind Installation Vessels

Cadeler has signed firm contracts with COSCO Shipping Offshore shipyard in Qidong, China, for the construction of two new T-class offshore wind installation vessels, scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031.

The new T-class series vessels have been engineered to be the largest and most capable vessels ever introduced to this market. They are designed to tackle increasingly complex projects with greater efficiency, versatility and performance.

Earlier this year, Cadeler secured the equity financing for this investment as part of its long-term strategy to become the preferred offshore wind installation partner and to support the continued growth of the offshore wind industry.

COSCO Shipping Offshore shipyard has already constructed several vessels as part of Cadeler's newbuild program. The contract price for the two T-class vessels is approximately EUR 805 million ($930 million) in aggregate.

Cadeler is already in discussions with key clients for the deployment of the vessels.



