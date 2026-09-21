Cadeler, Vattenfall Team Up New Offshore Wind O&M Solutions

Cadeler and Vattenfall have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore new offshore wind maintenance solutions, with a focus on major component exchanges for operating wind farms.

The collaboration between Vattenfall Vindkraft and Nexra, Cadeler's dedicated offshore wind operations and maintenance platform, will combine operational expertise, service methods and long-term planning to examine more efficient and scalable approaches to maintenance.

The companies will focus on Major Component Exchange capabilities across multiple turbine platforms, including concepts aimed at improving the efficiency, safety and scalability of maintenance work.

“The offshore wind industry is entering a new phase, with a growing installed base and increasingly complex maintenance needs. This collaboration gives us an opportunity to combine complementary expertise and explore new approaches to Main Component Exchange, helping shape more efficient and scalable O&M solutions for the assets of tomorrow,” said Jacob Christian Gregersen, Cadeler Chief Growth Officer.

Nexra was established in 2025 to provide heavy maintenance services throughout the operating life of offshore wind assets.

The platform primarily uses the Wind Zaratan, Wind Scylla and Wind Keeper, while it can also deploy vessels from Cadeler's wider fleet when required.

“The long-term competitiveness of offshore wind will depend not only on how we build projects, but also on how effectively and efficiently we operate and maintain them over decades. Every major component exchange comes with significant cost, complexity and lost generation,” added Pavlo Malyshenko, Head of Generation, Offshore Wind at Vattenfall.

The MoU is focused on exploring and developing maintenance concepts and does not constitute an award for specific offshore wind maintenance work.