Cadeler Welcomes Wind Ace WTIV to its Fleet

Cadeler has taken delivery of Wind Ace, its 11th offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) and the second of three A-class newbuilds.

Built over the past two years at the COSCO Shipping Offshore shipyard in Qidong, China, the vessel was delivered on schedule and within budget, according to Cadeler.

Following mobilization, Wind Ace will prepare for deployment on ScottishPower Renewables' 960 MW East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm in the UK, where Cadeler will transport and install both the project's foundations and wind turbines.

Wind Ace is designed to install both XXL monopile foundations and next-generation wind turbines and can be converted between the two installation scopes within a short period, the company said.

"The delivery of Wind Ace marks another important step in our long-term strategy to build the industry's most capable and versatile fleet. Together with her sister vessel Wind Ally, Wind Ace strengthens our ability to support the next generation of offshore wind projects.

“As turbines and foundations grow larger and projects become more complex, our clients need full-scope installation partners with the capabilities to deliver safely and reliably. We look forward to seeing her begin work for ScottishPower Renewables, delivering another significant offshore wind farm in UK waters,” Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, said:

With the addition of Wind Ace, Cadeler's fleet comprises 11 offshore wind installation vessels.

The company's third A-class vessel, Wind Apex, is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027.